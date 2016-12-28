DERA GHAZI KHAN: The biggest ceremony in connection with the 9th death anniversary of PPP slain chairperson Benazir Bhutto was held here at District and Sessions Court.

On the occasion, the participants paid glowing tribute to the services of Benazir Bibi, saying her sacrifice proved to be a milestone in strengthening the democratic institutions in the country.

A large number of lawyers, including District Bar Association president and former DBA president Naseem Khan Khosa and Malik Muhammad Faiz also attended the meeting.

Besides, several small ceremonies were organised across the district wherein the participants offered Fateha for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.