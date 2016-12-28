MULTAN - Chief of Awaam Raaj Party and MNA Jamshed Dasti yesterday alleged that Sharifs, Zardari, judges and generals have joined hands for 2018 elections but this planning would result into a bloody clash.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club on Tuesday, he said that he respects the judiciary but he had told Imran Khan in advance that going to Supreme Court would achieve nothing. He said that Imran Khan should withdraw his petition from the Supreme Court and presents the Panama Leaks case into the court of masses. He declared that the Awaam Raaj Party would support Imran Khan if he comes to public’s court.

“I want to ask Military leadership a question as to why do not they take action against the looters,” he said. Mr Dasti claimed that former President Asif Ali Zardari was involved in Osama Bin Laden issue and former Army Chief Gen Raheel Sharif wanted to arrest him but he fled from the country. “He has returned after a deal,” he claimed. He was of the opinion that whenever Nawaz Sharif faced any trouble Zardari comes to his rescue and vice versa. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif gave separate statements in parliament and court, adding that Ch Nisar has startling secrets but no one wants listen to him since Nawaz Sharif has got complete control over army and judiciary.

Referring to Indian aggression, he said that India martyred our jawans on border and blocked our water but Mian Nawaz Sharif stood silent. “I am going to raise the issue of Indian aggression in National Assembly. I am going to table a resolution soon,” he declared.

Dasti said that the country could not prosper until the masses get justice and their rights. “The feeling of deprivation and injustice will further intensify if you use power against Saraikis, Balochs, Pakhtuns and residents of Karachi. People will rise against rulers,” he warned. He said that the politicians sitting in assemblies are loyal to the throne of Lahore, who does not want to give the masses their rights.

He was of the opinion that the residents of Multan would have to get rid of Gillanis, Makhdooms, Dogars, Sheikhs and Chaudhris. He criticised Sikandar Bosan and said that he is a toothless minister but still he stuck to his ministry. He suggested to Bosan to resign from his ministry as he failed to raise voice for the farmers.

He said that he is a public representative and he has come to wake up Multan. He said that 95 percent members of the assemblies are financial terrorists, who considered Bangalis a cheap creature and used power against them. He regretted that the Bangalis joined hands with the US and India and hanged 90-year-old elders of JI. “But our rulers are silent while Turkey withdrew its ambassador,” he maintained.

He said that the lawyers of South Punjab are no less than the lawyers of any other region in capability but none of them has been elevated as judge of high court which raised questions on judiciary. He added that the Mepco sent irrational bills to the poor tube well owners and police also bothered them instead of protecting poor citizens.

He pointed out that the cotton crop is being destroyed under a conspiracy as sugar mills are being installed in cotton-growing areas unlawfully. He said that the MPAs and MNAs are enemies of this region and the residents of Saraiki belt would have to play their role to get rid of them.

He declared that his party would field candidate in the next general election and he would contest election from Multan. Answering a question, he said that the PPP of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the party of labourers but today it is converted into the party of butchers of the poor. He refuted a news item which appeared in a section of media regarding his disqualification, saying neither sentence against him was restored nor interim verdict in his favour was suspended.

Dasti also announced Multan Chapter of his party and nominated Mian Mazhar Abbas as President and Qari Abdul Hakeem General Secretary of Multan district.