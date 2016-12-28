Thirty-four people have now died after drinking toxic home-made liquor on Christmas Eve, officials said on Wednesday, one of the deadliest cases of mass alcohol poisoning in Pakistan.

The incident happened in a Christian neighbourhood in the town of Toba Tek Singh.

“The death toll has risen to 34 as 10 more people affected by toxic liquor died overnight,” said Dr Asif Mehmood Saleemi, the administrator of state-run District Headquarters hospital.

Saleemi said 105 people sickened by toxic liquor have so far reported to hospital. Some have been sent to bigger hospitals in the town of Gojra and Faisalabad.

Eleven Christians died in October after consuming toxic liquor at a party in Punjab. In October 2014, 29 drinkers were killed after consuming methanol-tainted liquor over the Eid holidays.