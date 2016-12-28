LAHORE: The traffic police wardens will be replaced by advanced CCTV cameras in Lahore, it will send automatic challans over violating traffic rules.

The project has been given the go-ahead from officials and is expected to be seen in action in the next few months.

The system will monitor wrong u-turns, breaking the signal or accidents. The photo of the incident and number plate along with challan will be dispatched to the culprit, through courier service.

Senior member at Management Unit Salman Sufi has asked people to remove the number plate of their car at the time of selling their vehicle so the buyer would get it registered at his name.

The e-ticketing system would further help in decreasing crime rate in the city.