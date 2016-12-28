MINCHINABAD - A girl was slaughtered by her former fiancé allegedly to prevent her marriage with her cousin here in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The police confirmed the incident occurred in Mauza Kalas in the remit of Minchinabad Police. “Shakila Bibi, 18, resident of Mauza Kalas was attacked and slaughtered by her former fiancé, Muhammad Hassan, 25, when she came out to fields near her house to throw garbage,” the family said. Muhammad Saeed, elder brother of the slain girl, told The Nation that Shakila and Hassan had been engaged for three years but the relation ended up in break-up some six months ago. He said that after the break-up, his family decided to marry off her to a cousin but Hassan strongly opposed the decision and had threatened to kill her.

Saeed said that as Shakila came to fields outside her house to throw garbage at Fajr time, Hassan, lying in ambush, attacked her and slaughtered with a sharp-edged knife. She died on the spot. The police, after post-mortem in THQ Hospital Minchinabad, handed over the dead body to the family. The Minchinabad Police registered a case and started investigation.