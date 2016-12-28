Charsadda : Charsadda police have arrested five suspects during a search operation and seized ammunitions.
District Police Officer Sohail Khan has said that during the search operation all the entrance and exit points of the city were closed and door to door search operation was conducted. The police have also seized three SMGs, three pistols and huge cache of bullets. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.
