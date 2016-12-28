LAHORE: Punjab higher education department issued notification for the appointment of acting vice-chancellors of four universities.

The competence for the appointment of vice-chancellors by the Punjab government was challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

However; the court while declaring the stance as accurate directed the higher education department to issue notification in this regard and appoint senior professors as acting VCs over the recommendations of search committee.

As per the notification, Punjab University’s VC Dr Mujahid Kamran has been dismissed from his post and Dr Zafar Moeen has been appointed as the acting VC.

Dr Rukhsana Kausar will be the acting VC of Lahore College for Women University, Dr Zubair of Nawaz Sharif Engineering University Multan and Dr Ishtiaq of Sargodha University.

An implementation report regarding the court’s verdict will be presented on the next hearing by higher education department.