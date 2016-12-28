KARACHI: The curious case of Baldia factory fire witnessed yet another breakthrough as Rahman Bhola’s close friend Ghulam Ali made new revelations during his confessional statement.

According to details, Ghulam Ali alias Goli revealed that the plan of setting Baldia factory ablaze was hatched at Baldia sector office ground.

Ghulam Ali alias Goli also testified in his confessional video that on the day of the incident, Kalo Dada asked him to come to the ground via telephone.

The culprit who is a close friend of Rahman Bhola also revealed that all the doors of the factory were closed prior to setting the factory on fire with the help of chemicals.

“We came to know later that the fire spread to a vast level in the factory and those who were setting the factory ablaze also possessed weapons at that time,” he confessed.