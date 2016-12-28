Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan met with Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed today to discuss the political situation in the country at Banni Gala, reported Waqt News.

In the meeting along with other things, the recent decision of ex-President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto’s decision to return to the parliament as well as Quetta inquiry report were discussed.

The two vowed during the meeting that they would not let go of the Panama leaks case and will fight in court as well as in public until justice is served.