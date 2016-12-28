PESHAWAR - All canals, lift irrigation schemes, tube wells and civil channels under the administrative control of Chief Engineer (South), Irrigation Department Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed for de-silting and annual repair works with effect from January 10, 2017 for one month or such longer or shorter period as may be deemed appropriate, keeping in view the overall effect on the crops, a press statement issued by the Chief Engineer (South) stated.