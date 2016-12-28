MIRPUR (AJK) - Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League (JKLL) President Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick said that India could not succeed in its nefarious designs by suspending the water supply to Pakistan.

The people of the state will never allow Pakistan to be barren at any cost, he said. Mallick, also the former chief justice of AJK High Court, categorically said while addressing the convention of his party held in Mirpur late Sunday.

Delegates of the party, besides the top intellect class from various parts of Pakistan, AJK and United Kingdom attended the day-long convention. JKLL leader from United Kingdom Mafsar Hussain, ex member AJK Council Ch Suleman Advocate, Khawaja Manzoor Qadir Advocate, District President JKLL Shahid Majeed Mallick and others also addressed the convention -which passed various resolutions strongly condemning the continued human rights abuses in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The JKLL central convention elected Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick, with a thumping majority, to retain the office of the party’s Presidentship for next constitutional term reposing full confidence in his dynamic leadership despite reaching to the age of 85.

Justice (Retd) Mallick is holding the office of the top slot of the party for last 28 years, but intermittently, after the sad demise of the party’s founder chief and ex President of AJK - KH Khursheed in a road accident.

The convention also elected other central office bearers of the party through a consensus of majority of the house including Ch Suleman Advocate (Sr Vice President), Khawaja Manzoor Qadir Advocate (Secretary General), Khawaja Riazul Hassan (Deputy Secretary General), Ch Akhter (Finance Secretary) and Khawaja Muhammad Shiraaz (Secretary Information).

The ceremony was largely attended among others by his party comrades besides the city elite representing diverse segments of the civil society including President Mirpur District Bar Association Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate, Ch Muhammad Suleman Advocate, senior Kashmiri journalist, human rights and peace activist Altaf Hamid Rao, JKPF leader Azeem Dutt Advocate, JKLL leaders Musaffar Hussain and Latif Saani from United Kingdom and others.

President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK chapter Munir Hussain Chaudhry Advocate presented Quaid-i-Azam’s birth day bouquet to the chief guest Justice (r) Majeed Mallick as a mark of love and affection and respect to the founder of Pakistan on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Besides, the JKLL activists, notables from various walks of life including lawyers, senior journalists, members of the business community, poets, scholars and the students were also present.

Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Mallick continued that it was crystal clear that the people of Jammu & Kashmir will always prefer to continue the long-lasting and deep-rooted bondage of the cordial relations with Pakistan even if the entire Jammu & Kashmir state was granted sovereignty through complete freedom.

“When the entire J&K state falls in the complete control of the people of the state, how India could dare to move for blocking the flows of the river waters emerging from the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state - bulk of which is lying in the forced and unlawful occupation of India - as being threatened by the Indian leaders,” he underlined.

The JKLL President further said that India always skipped of granting the people of Jammu & Kashmir state their internationally-acknowledged right to self-determination through her traditional coercive means and tactics and betrayal from the global norms and commitments. It knows that the people of the Muslim-majority Jammu & Kashmir would demonstrate their leaning for Pakistan in case of the plebiscite under UN resolutions, he added.

Mallick stated that the above approach and apprehension by New Delhi led to the perpetuation of the long forced occupation of bulk of the Jammu and Kashmir state for last seven decades - depriving the people of the Indian occupied state of their legitimate right of freedom and independence.

The JKLL president reiterated that Jammu & Kashmir was not a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan. “Rather it involved the fate of 18 million people of the entire Jammu & Kashmir state - as promised by the international community to be granted through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations”, he recalled.

The seasoned Kashmiri politician said that the long standing Kashmir issue could muster maximum sympathy of the international community for its early solution provided it was presented as the issue of the human rights which involves the future of at least 18 million population of the state - instead of projecting it as a territorial dispute between the two nuclear arch rival countries.

Paying rich tribute to the departed founder President of the JKLL and ex-President of AJK KH Khurshid, he Justice (r) Majeed Mallick reiterated to continue the mission of late Khurshid to materialise the dream of making the Kashmir freedom struggle complete success in to reality.