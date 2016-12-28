ISLAMABAD - The Law Review Committee on Tuesday reviewed the pending legislation before both houses of the parliament and stressed the need of expediting work on the draft election bill 2017 and draft elections rules 2017 in the light of the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also the head of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms, informed the committee members that the second interim report of the committee was presented before the parliament as well as shared with other stakeholders including the Election Commission of Pakistan for their feedback on it.

Similarly, they have also displayed the report on the website of the committee so that the public at large should also come up with their suggestions and proposals before the finalisation of the draft election bill 2017 and draft election rules 2017 to be tabled before the parliament for approval.

The committee also reviewed various bills, which were at various stages of legislation in both the houses of the parliament and also discussed the bills adopted by the Upper House of the parliament and yet to pass the National Assembly.

Similarly, some bills have passed the National Assembly but have yet to pass the Senate.

The committee deliberated on legislative proposals to be tabled in the parliament during the next session. The status of processing of various other legislative proposals, which are currently at the draft stage, was also reviewed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Panama Papers probe bill 2016 was passed by the upper house of the parliament in the face of strong protest by the treasury benches.

The government would likely strike down the bill when it was tabled before the National Assembly where the government was in a comfortable majority.

Similarly, the government bill further to amend the 1956 Inquiry Commission Act was adopted by the Lower House would likely fail to sail through the Upper House due to the opposition’s reservations on it. As the opposition is commanding a majority in the senate the government could not get any bill passed from the upper house without taking into confidence the opposition parties. Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting informed that the finance minister stressed the need of evolving consensus over the bills, especially the constitutional amendments so that the same would have the backing of the whole of the parliament.

Sources said that the finance minister along with the federal law minister would try to woo the support of the opposition parties on these bills by addressing the concerns of the opposition’s parliamentarians, particularly on the 24th Constitutional Amendment government wanted to introduce in the upcoming sessions of both the houses.

The other participants of the meeting, which was held under the chair of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar included Minister for Law and Justice, Zahid Hamid, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom, Anusha Rahman Khan, Special Assistant to PM on Law, Zafar Ullah Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali and Special Assistant to PM, Khawaja Zaheer attended the meeting.