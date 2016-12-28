ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested six outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 10 liter liquor and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that industrial area police nabbed a bootlegger Hameed and recovered 10 liter liquor from him while Tarnol police arrested Danish Malik for having one wine bottle. Bani Gala police apprehended Hussain Shah for having one 30 bore pistol.

Aabpara police recovered 30 bore pistol from an accused Shakeel Abbassi while Sohail Razzaq was held for having 12 bore gun. CIA police nabbed Sajid for having 9 mm pistol. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested nine professional beggars from various areas of the city and started legal proceedings against them. SSP Islamabad Mir Vais Niaz has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in the city.