LAHORE: Session Court of Lahore today ordered to handover all children who had runaway from their homes to their parents.

The kids said they were being scolded often at home due to which they ran away.

Around 15 children were presented in Lahore Session Court. They were wandering in parks, shrines and roads.

Six of them have been sent back to their parents’ as it was their request. The court has also advised the authorities to monitor the movement of these children.

Rest of the nine children have been sent to Child Protection Bureau, as their parents were not found.