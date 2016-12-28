JHELUM: The shocking incident took place in Jhelum where a man in police's custody confessed killing his own wife who was a doctor from Germany.

According to the details, the man further told that he brought his wife to Pakistan and killed her in Jhelum to protect his 'honour'.

Police told that the murderer was planing to escape as he had bought a ticket to abroad for himself.

In October this year, the parliament approved bills aimed at the prevention of honour-killings in the country, removing a loophole allowing killers to walk free after being pardoned by family members. The bill for the prevention of honour killings stated an honour killing convict would at least be handed life in prison.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a British Pakistani girl Samia Shahid was killed in Jhelum for marrying of her choice-- in the name of 'honour'.

Earlier this year, a Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch was also allegedly murdered by her brother in one such incident of honour killing. Her killing left many in shock and drew severe criticism of the authorities.