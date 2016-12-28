KASUR - The martyred cops are crown of the police department who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty but did not let the law-breakers play with precious lives of the public.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated while addressing a ceremony organised in the honour of the retired cops and families of the martyred policemen here at District Police Lines on Tuesday.

He said that the glorious nations never forget their martyrs rather they look up to them as their ideals and draw inspiration from them. “At least 28 officials of the Kasur Police have been martyred in the line of duty whose sacrifices serve as an impetus to perform duty with honesty and more dedication,” he pointed out.

The DPO also distributed shields to the retired cops of the Kasur Police.

SP (investigations) Malik Mushtaq Awan, DSP (Saddr) Mirza Arif Rasheed, DSP (Chunian) Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi, DSP (patrolling) Amjad Mehmood Qureshi and DSP (Traffic) Tahir Mehmood Warriach attended the ceremony.

Later, a luncheon was organised which was attended by the retired cops and families of the martyred policemen.