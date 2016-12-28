ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) on Tuesday issued a notification announcing cancellation of Mufti Abdul Qavi’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee membership.

The high-profile cleric was rebuked for his behavior and he was suspended from the country’s moon-sighting committee in June this year after he posed for selfies with slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, a controversial model famed for her suggestive photos.

The action was taken against Mufti Abdul Qavi after he was widely ridiculed when Qandeel Baloch uploaded the pictures along with a video of herself with the preacher, wearing his hat and pouting.

Qavi was also suspended as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Qandeel Baloch was murdered by her brother Waseem in July who claimed that he drugged and strangled her as she had violated their family’s honour with her social media posts, including a series of selfies with cleric Abdul Qavi.