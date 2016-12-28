ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB is performing its duties within the domain of constitution and the provision of the plea bargain exists in the laws of the country.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that the plea bargain helped recover money from the looters and plunderers and it returned to the coffer.

He said that under Section 25-B of Accountability Ordinance, every criminal is bounded to place a request for plea bargain for settlement of case and the request is thoroughly reviewed.

He said that opinions of the law experts ware also sought and finally approval for the plea bargain was submitted before the honorable Accountability Court for approval.

The chairman said that the NAB since its inception has so far recovered 285 billion rupees and during the recent time it has recovered 45 billion rupees.