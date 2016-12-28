ISLAMABAD - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discussed with him the overall political situation in the country with specific reference to some of his party’s grievances over their role as junior coalition partner and the political situation developed following the PPP’s aggressive gesture towards the central government.

According to sources, the prime minister had tasked Moulana Fazl to pacify the PPP leadership, who is flexing their muscles to make a grand political alliance against the PML-N government.

Later, Federal Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan also briefed the Prime Minister about the internal security situation of the country with specific reference to the stepped up operations against miscreants in port city of Karachi and it was the consensus between the two that the operation against outlaws must continue in Karachi without any fear or favour to any particular group or party.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting said that Ch. Nisar Ali Khan informed the Prime Minister that the operation was targeted at the miscreants and those involved in disrupting the peace of Karachi and there was no political linkage whatsoever in these operations.

The Interior Minister also briefed that Rs. 70 billion are being spent by the government to raise wings of civil armed forces for effective border management and internal security.

The JUI-F chief in his meeting with the Prime Minister discussed with him the recent developments at the political horizon of the country with particular reference to the PPP ultimatum given to them for acceptance of their four demands.

Fazl also discussed the future political course in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa where the ruling PML-N could enter into some sort of electoral alliance in future.

The sources said that the JUI-F chief also expressed his party’s concerns over the continuous ignorance of his party by the government while taking major decisions and asked the Prime Minister to treat them like the junior coalition partner as they are part and parcel of the government.

Similarly, he complained about the non-fulfilment of some of the promises with their party and referred to non-allocation of the ministerial slot to the party which was the due share of JUI-F s junior coalition partner.

The JUI-F chief also expressed his party’s concern over the indifference of the government on some pieces of legislation on which his party had expressed serious reservations but despite repeated requests the government was not addressing their concerns.

The sources said that the JUI-F chief was once again putting his party’s stake on the slot of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) vacated by his party’s leader Moulana Mohammad Khan Sherani. JUI-F wanted the slot for his party but no commitment was made to him by the Prime Minister so far.

The JUI-F chief later in the evening also held a meeting with PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence and discussed with him the current political situation in the country.

The sources in PML-Q informed that the party chief wanted the expeditious completion of electoral reforms process and wanted to see the next elections under the reformed electoral mechanism.

The sources further said that Shjuaat was working for gathering all opposition parties at one platform to pressurise the government to go for early elections. He also wanted to see the Panama leaks probe to logical conclusion under the Supreme Court of Pakistan.