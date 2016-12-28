QUETTA - President Mamnoon Hussain yesterday affirmed no change of even a single inch has been made in the already agreed routes of game-changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Addressing the 140th birthday ceremony of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at Governor House, asserted there is no need of CPEC at all if this multibillion mega project fails to benefit the people of Balochistan.

Those who attended the ceremony included Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, provincial ministers, Mir Mujeebur Rehman, Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai, Sardar Raza Muhamamd Barech, Abdur Rahim Ziaratwal, Nawab Muhammad Khan Shawani, Sardar Aslam Bezinjo, Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Maj-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, IG Police Ahsan Mehboob and other high civilian and security officials.

Addressing the auspicious 140th birthday ceremony of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the president said no part of the country, including Balochistan, should be deprived of the fruits of CPEC. He underlined need for timely completion of all ongoing uplift schemes of this game-changer project, saying fair distribution of its gains among various units was the utmost obligation of the country’s leadership.

Mamnoon Hussain asked the people of Balochistan to get ready to benefit fully from new opportunities arising in the province.

The president termed the love of Balochistan’s people with the Quaid-e-Azam unprecedented and urged youth to continue hard efforts for the accomplishment of his mission.

“The brilliant performance of children and elders pleased me a lot, which has further strengthened my belief that the future of Pakistan is secure in the hands of the next generation,” remarked Mamnoon Hussain.

He averred frequent visits of Quaid-e-Azma Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Balochistan and meetings with its people speak volume of his love with the residents of the province. The President shed light in details on the visits of the father of the nation and his love with the youth of Balochistan.

Prior to the National Action Plan (NAP), the law and order situation was very poor in Balochistan, said the President, adding the operations conducted under this plan had achieved optimal results.

President Mamnoon Hussain said, “The law-enforcement agencies have been directed to take special care of the masses during their operations.” He congratulated the people of Balochistan on Quaid-e-Azam’s 140th birthday and urged them to get education for the bright future of Pakistan.

The ceremony was also attended by leaders of Pakistan movement and the families of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s friends.

Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, addressing the ceremony, said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make Pakistan a welfare and democratic state, but regretfully, his life did not allow him to lead his vision to a logical conclusion. He said, “We have drifted away from his prescribed way.”

He added it is an established fact that Muhammad Ali Jinnah had deep relations with the people of Balochistan. He and his sister Fatima Jinnah were weighed against gold by Khan of Kalat, Achakzai said.