KARACHI: One Chickungunya patient has surfaced in the Buffer Zone of Karachi.

The patient was brought to Saudabad Hospital in Malir and hospital administration said that the samples taken from the patient would be sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad.

Earlier four patients suffering from Chickungunya were confirmed. About 203 patients with Chickungunya symptoms have been recorded in hospital and out of them samples of 100 patients have been sent to Dow University Laboratory and rest of the samples will be sent to NIH Islamabad.