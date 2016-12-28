ISLAMABAD: Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has approved the constitution of seventy five members Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council.

The decision was taken in the137th meeting of the Board of Governors chaired by Chairman OPF Barrister Amjad Malik in Islamabad.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman OPF Board of Governors, Barrister Amjad Malik said that Pakistani expatriates are playing vital role in improving the economy of the country and they deserve special attention.

The Board also approved twenty names of patent overseas Pakistanis form United Kingdom for the Council.