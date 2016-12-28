Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated Chashma III nuclear power plant here Wednesday.

The project will add 340 megawatts of electricity to the national power grid. It is a joint collaboration of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and China National Nuclear Corporation and was initiated following the successful operation of Chashma-I and Chashma-II projects.

Minister for Water and Power Kh. Asif and Advisor on Foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz were also present on the occasion.

It will also contribute to the economic development of the country by supplying energy to industrial and commercial sectors.

Chashma IV nuclear power plant, which will be completed by 2017, and Karachi Nuclear Power Projects K-2 and K-3 will add a total of 8,800 megawatts by 2030 as envisaged by the atomic energy commission.

All nuclear power projects were approved by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority for the highest nuclear safety standards in accordance with International Atomic Energy Agency agreements.

Earlier on December 15, the prime minister announced to eliminate loadshedding by 2018, saying power outages have already been overcome for industries.

“I am confident that the government will be able to eliminate loadshedding in 2018 so people are finally relieved of the suffering once and for all,” the premier said while addressing a gathering. He added that not only will loadshedding come to an end but will also become cheap and accessible for the masses.

PM Nawaz said that previous governments should be inquired as to why loadshedding was allowed to surface in the first place which caused misery for the masses.

Under the new supply management plan for 2016-18 approved by the cabinet committee on August 30, electricity outages would be brought down in urban areas from an average of six hours to three hours per day and in rural areas from eight hours to four hours per day from November.

The project will provide clean and affordable energy to the people of Pakistan, in line with the incumbent government's vision to control energy crisis.

It will also contribute to the overall economic development of the country through power supply to industrial and commercial sectors.