KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not planning to change opposition leader in National Assembly, says a press release issued from Bilawal House here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of Bilawal House has contradicted a news item that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will replace Syed Khursheed Shah as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

In a clarification issued here, the spokesman said that PPP leadership was not planning changing the Opposition leader in the National Assembly.