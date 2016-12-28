ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday decided to broaden scope of its mass contact campaign over Panama leaks issue.

The political strategy committee of the party that met in Islamabad here on Tuesday under the chair of Secretary-General Jehangir Khan Tareen took the decision.

Earlier, the PTI had decided to start mass-contact campaign during the break of the Panama case being heard in the Supreme Court, and the last rally of Chairman Imran Khan in Swabi was part of that campaign.

The regional presidents of the PTI participated in the meeting besides other senior leadership including Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Atif Khan, Amir Kayani, Shah Farman, and Ali Amin Gandapur.

The committee tasked the regional presidents to expedite the mass-contact campaign over Panama leaks.

"Secretary-general PTI was of the view that the government wanted to brush the issue of Panama leaks under the carpet using official resources but the PTI would not let this happen," said a statement issued by the PTI. The PTI secretary general said that the prime minister was reluctant to answer allegations for the last eight months.

“Now the government is finding escape from the Supreme Court,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday evening welcomed the decision of co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari to contest elections along with Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"Anyone has the right to come to the parliament after contesting elections," he said. However, Imran claimed that the PTI was the only party that could hold big rallies in all four provinces of the country.

The PTI chairman said that the PTI was prepared for the next elections and it would not allow rigging now.

He said that the PPP had badly failed in Punjab and now the real contest was between the PTI and the PML-N.

Similarly, the real contest in Sindh would be between the PTI and the PPP, and in Karachi, it would be between the PTI and the MQM.

Imran said that he brought back hard-earned money from abroad and had the legal trail of his Bani Gala property.

He again demanded resignation of chairman NAB and also opposed the plea bargain law. Imran said that the PTI-led KP government had not adopted the provision of plea-bargain in the provincial accountability law. He said that the federal government wanted to fail the KP government.

The reports about the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman in WikiLeaks were true. "Maulana had asked the US ambassador that he could serve the US well, if he would be made prime minister," Imran said.