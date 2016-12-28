CHITRAL - A joint workshop for district level-stakeholders was held here to highlight importance of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC). The workshop was held under strengthening Rule of Law a project of UNDP (United Nation Development Program) supported by European Union and Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP).

Addressing the workshop, Shahzada Iqtidarul Mulk said that Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) has been established at each police station of Chitral. “This is an alternate mediation centre set up for resolving people’s issues through table talks and dialogues,” he pointed out. He informed that DRC is established to save money and time of people, especially the poor. “Objective of the DRC is to resolve problems without indulging in any sort of criminal activity or torture,” he explained, adding the DRC has 21 members from all segments.

On the occasion, Molvi Masood Ahmad highlighted importance of compromise and mediation in the light of Quran and Sunnah. Rahila Kanwal, Legal Adviser LEP, Shahzdai Gulfam, community activist, Bibi Khunza Village Councillor, social activist Musarat Bibi, Advocate Niaz A Niazi and others also lauded the program.

A large number of civil society representatives participated in the workshop. Tariq Ahmad, District Programme Manger, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and participants of the workshop.