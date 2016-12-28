SADIQABAD - We believe that the ruling party, with the connivance of influential political and business groups, hijacked the PPP mandate in RY Khan district.

“We will prove the alleged rigging and bring all the culprits in front of the public who used state machinery and resources to buy people’s loyalties for winning election.” PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood stated while talking to media here at Jamal Uddinwali Airport before his departure for Lahore.

He alleged it was an already managed election to shove the people of South Punjab into the deep gorge of deprivation. He claimed that the PPP is alive in the people’s hearts and will continue to work for betterment of the neglected people of the region. He said that the PPP will fight for the poor segments of society and never allow anyone to exploit their rights.

MPA Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Qazi Saeed Ahmed, Usman Mehmood, Sardar Ahmed Bhutto, Nauman Gaurgage, Raees Muhammad Deen and Faizur Rehman were also present on the occasion.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATED

Christmas was celebrated with religious zeal and enthusiasm here. On the occasion, the government set up Sasta Bazaars in different areas of the district where people were provided staple foods on subsidised rates. The government also paid advance salaries ahead of Christmas so that the Christian community could celebrate the day befittingly.

MPA Saith Kanji Ram also extended greetings and best wishes to the community, saying the government is making all-out efforts to address the minorities’ problems.

PLCF honours commissioner with award

Pakistan Life Care Foundation awarded the “Outstanding Performance Award” to Bahawalpur Divisional Commissioner for his brilliant performance.

According to official sources, PLCF chairman Mian Sharif Rashid and project manager Mian Asif called on Bahawalpur Commissioner Saqib Zafar.

On the occasion, Mr Rashid showered the commissioner with praise for working hard for the uplift of the division and awarded him the Outstanding Performance Award.

Commissioner Saqib Zafar briefed the delegation about the ongoing development projects in the division including Ring Road, Sutlej Grand Park and Double Decker Bus facility.