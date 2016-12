BANNU : The Special Police Unit (SPU) arrested a suspected terrorist during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

The SPU Bannu reacting to an intelligence tip-off raided a house in Sardi Khel Baka Khel locality of district Bannu.

During the raid a terrorist suspect identified as Umer Ayaz was apprehended.

The detainee was shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.