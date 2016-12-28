HAFIZABAD: A triple murder accused was found dead in the lock-up of Sukheki Police station under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

The police, however, termed it a suicide, saying the accused had hanged self to death.

According to police sources, accused Ameer Ali Bhatti alleged killed her sister-in-law (brother’s wife) and her two nieces Kiran Bibi, 20, and Tanveer Bibi, 7, over refusing exchange marriage on December 22. The Sukheki Police allegedly arrested the accused the next day but did not show his arrest in the daily diary (Roznamcha). The police allegedly continued investigation without taking his remand from the concerned court. The sources alleged that the accused was being tortured by the police despite his confession to the crime. On Monday, accused Ameer Ali was found dead in the lock-up under mysterious circumstances. According to police, the accused committed suicide by hang himself.

The district police officer has suspended the Duty Officer SI Zafar, Moharrar Khalid and Santar Sabir on charges of negligence. The relatives of the deceased have demanded judicial inquiry into the death of Ameer Ali Bhatti in police custody.

PRESS CLUB ELECTION

Ch Shafqat Hussain Tarar and Malik Humayun Shehzad were elected as chairman and general secretary of Hafizabad Press Club respectively for 2017.

The other office bearers elected are: Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Jabbar Raza Ansari, Vice Chairman Ch Javed Asad, Joint Secretary Mazhar Abbas, Finance Secretary Sheikh Arshad Shafiq, Office Secretary Syed Ghulam Abbas Sherazi and Information Secretary Syed Mehmood Bismil. All the office bearers were elected unopposed.

The election proceedings were conducted by Election Board Chairman Hafiz Azizur Rehman and the board members Haji Abdul Hameed Rehmani and Gulzar Hussain Chohan.