KASUR-About 38 persons were arrested during a vigorous crackdown launched on outlaws of different categories across the district here.

According to police, a team of the B-Division Police conducted a search operation in Mangal Mandi, Salamatpura and Sheikh Bhagu areas under National Action Plan. During the search, the police searched 75 houses and interrogated 140 persons. The police also arrested 14 accused and recovered illegal weapons - seven pump action, two guns and four pistols - and drugs - 1kg of hashish and 100g of opium - from their possession.

On the other hand, the A-Division, City and Pattoki Saddr Police conducted a crackdown on gamblers in their respective jurisdiction. During the operation, the police caught 17 gamblers and recovered thousands of rupees from them. The arrested gamblers include - Amir, Samuel Maseeh, Sajid, Iqbal, Inamullah, Nadeem, Zeeshan, Imran and Mubarak. The police registered cases against the accused and put them behind bars.

Similarly, the police arrested seven persons during a crackdown on violators of kite-flying ban. The operation was launched across the district under directives of the Kasur DPO during which the police also recovered a large number of kites and kite twine from the violators.

On the occasion, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi appealed to the parents to keep their children away from flying kites, adding the violators will have to face the music otherwise.

Violence, accidents

claim three lives

Three persons were killed in separate incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Lakhnike Morr. Hameed, a schoolteacher and resident of Nizampura, was on the way back home on a motorbike after duty. As he reached Depalpur Road, a speeding car hit the bike from the rear, leaving Hameed with critical injuries. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he died.

In another incident, a man was strangled to death allegedly over dispute on canal water share. Abdul Qayyum, a resident of Athelpur, told the police that the accused - Waqas, Altaf, Hussain and Awais - strangled his uncle Tufail to death over canal water share. He said that the accused also tortured his sister and mother. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

On the other hand, a police moharrar Yaqoob died of cardiac arrest in the line of duty at a police check-post in Behrwal, Chunian.