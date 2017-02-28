SADIQABAD: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been playing a pivotal role in the promotion of distance learning across the country, AIOU regional director Adnan Akhtar said.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said that the students, who cannot pursue educational career as regular candidates can complete their degree programs from the AIOU through distance learning. "A large number of students have completed their education through distance learning from the AIOU," Mr Akhtar pointed.

On the occasion, more than 300 admission forms of the university were distributed to the students.

2ND SHIFT CLASSES FROM 1st

The 2nd shift classes at the Govt Boys Elementary School Satellite Town will be conducted from March 1st. The school principal said that the children, who cannot attend the morning classes, will be able to attend the school during 2nd shift as per decision taken by the Punjab government.