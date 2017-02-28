Islamabad High Court (IHC) has allowed Amir Liaquat’s show ‘Aisay Nahi Chahlay Ga’ to be aired on BOL Tv today, which was previously banned by it.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) had filed against the show and host earlier this month and IHC had banned the show and its host until further notice.

Pemra’s counsel Kashif Kashmiri placed the SC’s order before the bench, arguing that the TV channel had procured a stay order from the SHC by concealing facts.

The apex court had stated that the channel’s management could only appeal Pemra’s decision before the Sindh High Court if it was aggrieved by the regulator’s final decision on the matter, and had added that the court would have to decide the case after hearing all parties involved.

In response to Kashmiri’s arguments, the SHC withdrew its stay order, directing Bol News to stop airing the show and honour the Supreme Court’s Feb 8 order regarding the same.