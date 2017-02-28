RAWALPINDI: COAS Gen Bajwa was called on by Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yurevich Dedov today and they discussed regional security of country in their meeting.

A statement released by ISPR mentions that the envoy condemned recent terrorist incidents in the country and expressed grief on behalf of Russia and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism and initiatives for economic growth.

In reply, COAS thanked him for all these concerns and acknowledgements.

COAS told that the cooperation between military of Pakistan and Russia will bring a positive change in regional security.

Mentioning the launch of new operation Raddul Fasaad by our military, Ambassador said that he highly appreciate this type of effort is being made.

The two countries are working in several areas to enhance mutual relationships.



