ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court, yesterday, sought reply from the secretaries working inder auspices of the ministries of interior, information technology, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding a petition to take strict action against the alleged blasphemous websites.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui ordered the PTA to block any blasphemous content found online and directed the respondents to file the reply by March 7.

Salman Shahid's petition was filed by Tariq Asad advocate which stated that blasphemy was being committed through online content available through certain pages on the social media.

Tariq advocate said that the FIA deputy director had asked an investigation officer to conduct an inquiry against one of the bloggers. Till the conclusion of the inquiry, the blogger was asked not to leave the country. This was in context regarding when the petitioner had also approached in the previous year in order to lodge an FIR against those who published such blasphemous content. He said that he was assured that the bloggers would be trialed under section 295-C of the Pakistani penal code after seeking a legal opinion from the legal branch.

The case proceedings deferred when during first week of January all the five bloggers went missing; after Judicial Magistrate Abdul Ghafoor Kakar had allowed the investigation and registration of an FIR against the bloggers.