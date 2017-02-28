QUETTA - An accountability court in Quetta rejected on Monday the application of chief minister’s former adviser for finance Mir Khalid Longov, seeking exemption from appearance in a mega corruption case.

As the hearing resumed in Accountability Court Quetta-I, ex-secretary finance Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani, contractor Sohail Majeed, counselor of Mir Khalid Langov and NAB authorities appeared before the court.

Failing to appear before the court, Abdul Majid Nasar, the judge of accountability court, asked police about Langov’s non-appearance. Barrister Amir Lehri – counselor to Khalid Langov – produced a medical certificate of his client according to which Langov was unable to appear before the court due to his illness.

Rejecting the medical certificate of ex-finance adviser, the court stopped proceedings of the case and ordered police authorities to make him immediately appear before the court. Complying with court orders, the main accused was presented before the court.

During the hearing, the court was informed that not only the arrest warrant copies had been sent to concerned district police officers but raids were also underway to arrest other accused - Hafiz Basit, Faisal Jamal and front man of Mir Khalid Langov, Noorullah - in mega corruption scam.

Upon which the court ordered to produce them before the court on next date and adjourned the hearing till March 6.