LAHORE - Central leaders of Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC) have vowed to continue nationwide movement to create atmosphere of national unity against ethnic prejudices and communalism, stating the Council will unite all political, religious and social forces of the country, to defend Pakistan.

“All Parties Conferences (APC) and seminars will be held across country against terrorism and to maintain law and order in the country. It is need of the hour to make a blunt reply of Indian terrorism,” said the leaders while addressing a Press conference at Lahore Press Club yesterday.

DPC leaders Liaquat Baloch, Abdur Rehman Makki, Muhammad Ali Durrani and others also supported operation Raddul Fasad and demanded immediate release of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and other leaders.

Baloch said that rulers were not serious in ending terrorism and that the friendship’s claim with India was equivalent to going against the collective conscience of the nation.

He urged the govt to apologise from whole nation over detention of Hafiz Saeed and demanded his immediate release.

“Hafiz Saeed's whole life has been devoted to Pakistan's unconditional love, struggle and moral support to get Kashmiris their right of self-determination.”

He said that time has proved that mosques and seminaries have nothing to do with terrorism. Seminaries, monasteries, political and religious leaders and each city of Pakistan is target of terrorism.

Operation Raddul Fasad is continuation of National Action Plan (NAP) and we support it, he3 said. Makki urged PM to raise voice against terrorism of Indian Intelligence Agency RAW and said RAW officials sitting in Khost and Kunar, were training terrorists and entering them in Pakistan.

Suicide attackers are being used in enemy hands, he said.

Muhammad Ali Durrani said that India wanted to damage CPEC and freedom movement through terrorism. He demanded political parties to extract hidden lovers of Modi.

Chairman Nazriya Pakistan Rabita Council Qari Yaqoob Sheikh said that India did not accept Pakistan. It was need to expose Indian terrorism in front of world, he added.

Secretary General Jamiat Ahlehadith Allama Ibtisam Ellahi Zaheer, Ameer Jamaat Ahlehadith Pakistan Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Ropari, Leader Muttahida Jamiat Ahlehadith Sheikh Naeem Badshah and others also spoke on the occasion.