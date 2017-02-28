The ministerial council meeting of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has kicked off in Islamabad today.

While addressing attendees, Iranian Foreign Minister Jawwad Zarif stated that he congratulates Pakistan on the arrangements for the meeting. “ECO has increased cooperation among members states over the years,” said Zarif.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further added all member states have to work side by side to benefit from the organization. “Every state is facing major challenges and together we all can tackle them,” he said.

“ECO is the best option for regional cooperation for all the involving states and we have to increase the collaboration in fields of economy, politics and security,” Zarif emphasized.

“We all have to work together.”

Foreign Minister and advisers from ten different countries including Turkey and Iran are participating in ECO ministerial level meeting.