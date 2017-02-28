The interior ministry on Tuesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to issue red notice against Brahamdagh Bugti, reported Waqt News.

Bugti, head of the banned Balochistan Republican Party, has been living in exile since the death of his grandfather Nawab Akbar Bugti in a military raid 10 years ago. He has also sought travel documents from the Indian government.

The ministry also directed for red notice against Sher Mohammad alias Shera on charges of terrorism. A notification issued by the interior ministry said both the accused were involved in "various terrorist attacks in Balochistan".

Bugti is at present residing in Switzerland without official authorisation from the Swiss government. He also claims that the Swiss government, which declined his application for an official ID in January 2016 on grounds that his party is on the terror watch list, is creating hurdles to his work, due to pressure from Pakistan.