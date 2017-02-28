On his 89th birthday Google honored 'Angel of Mercy' Abdul Sattar Edhi by a doodle. One of the greatest humanitarian from Karachi was famous for his charity work, network of ambulances, adopting and raising the orphans, passed away on July 8, 2016.

Edhi was born in India but moved to Karachi shortly after Pakistan was formed. He soon noticed that many Pakistanis lacked shelter, medicine, education, and other essentials, and was moved to help in any way he could. He began by simply asking others around him to contribute time or money, especially when a flu epidemic hit Karachi. In a 2009 interview with NPR, he said, "I got medical students to volunteer. I was penniless and begged for donations on the street. And people gave."

In 1951, he established the Edhi foundation, which is funded solely by private donations. The foundation, which operates 24 hours a day, provides a variety of social services from homeless shelters to medical care — all free of charge — and has helped thousands of people around the world in times of need. Most notably, the foundation operates the world’s largest volunteer ambulance network in Pakistan. "In my entire life I have driven no other car except my ambulance," Edhi said.

Edhi was directly involved with the foundation throughout the rest of his life. He always focused more on those around him than on his own comfort or needs. In fact, he and his family slept in a room near the foundation's headquarters and had only a few belongings. But his charitable empire and "family" were vast — at the time of his death, he and his wife Bilquis were registered as parents or guardians of tens of thousands of Pakistani children. “My mission is to love human beings," he said in an interview. "Each day is the best day of my life."

Here’s to Edhi, whose unwavering commitment to others will always be remembered.

Courtesy Google