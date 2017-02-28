SIALKOT-The Govt Maternity Healthcare Clinic, Daska has been left in a shambles by the government and turned into trash dump by the locals due to official negligence.

Now, it needs urgent attention as it is being run in dilapidated building. Various walls and roofs of the rooms meant for the Operation Theatre and clinics have collapsed. Now, the number of female patients has reduced to 20 from 40 daily due to worst condition of the maternity clinic as well.

It was established in 1940 under the supervision of Red Cross Welfare Society. Since then, the Health Department has been unable to allocate even a single penny for its repairing. It is located at low lying area of about five to six feet below the road. The building is inundated after rains and sewerage water.

It is the only clinic in Daska, providing maternity health services despite the clinic itself needs immediate treatment. The entire building is in a shambles and crumbling, which could result in an untoward incident.

About three years ago, the outer wall of the maternity clinic had collapsed during rains. The boundary wall has not yet been repaired due to which the stray dogs are often found wandering in the clinic. The people have made the trash dump in this clinic’s small lawns by dumping their garbage there.

The nasty practice has also spread the ill-smell of garbage everywhere. Now, the clinic has been inundated with rainwater and sewerage due to heavy rains. No patients even its staff has no easy access to enter into this maternity health clinic. It consists of one-room operation theatre.

The roof of the one-room operation theatre collapsed some four years ago during the heavy rains. Since then, no one has yet noticed of the critical condition. The delivery operations are now being conducted in another dilapidating room.

The boundary walls and roofs of the stores and clinics had also already been collapsed and the situation speaks volumes about negligence.

When contacted, Health Department officials said that they had repeatedly brought the critical situation into the notice of the higher officials of the Health Department, urging them to release the needed funds for the repairing of the building.

People have expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other high-ups to look into the matter in the large interest of the local patients.