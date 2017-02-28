DERA GHAZI KHAN-The encroachments at motorcycle markets at Pakistani Chowk are increasing day by day as the Municipal Corporation has miserably failed to deal with the encroachers despite the orders of the Punjab government to clear the roads.

Although a few days ago, Municipal Corporation Mayor Shahid Hameed Chanida had visited the motorcycle markets and requested the traders not to sell motorcycles on roads but to no avail.

According to a survey conducted by The Nation, encroachments on roads are rapidly increasing day by day as the motorcycle traders have occupied roads adjacent to Pakistan Chowk in front of their shops in clear violation of the rules.

The Municipal Corporation and the mafia, which includes so-called office-bearers of different trader organisations including Motorcycles Union and political workers, caused the increase in encroachments. They are minting money from these traders. About half of the road has been occupied by the vendors or vehicle owners.

The Gollai Committee Market in the heart of the city has been occupied by pushcart and fruit vendors with the consent of some Municipal Corporation officials who extort huge amount from them on daily and monthly basis. The stink emanating from the garbage dump has become a constant nuisance for the pedestrians, shoppers and residents.

Main bazaars namely Saddr Bazaar, Liaqat Bazaar and Ghanta Ghar Bazaar have been encroached upon by the vendors, illegal parking and establishment of unlawful rickshaw stands on the chowks and roads are causing traffic mess, mainly due to the negligence and incompetence of the traffic police. Authorities have failed to ensure removal of traffic hazards on the busy roads.

In addition, the traffic police also failed to prevent driving of bike rickshaws by underage drivers who cause traffic mishaps in the city and its suburban areas. According to Rescue-1122 officials, most of fatal accidents are occurred due to high-speed and reckless driving of underage drivers.

According to citizens, the removal of encroachments in DG Khan City is a distant dream in the presence of some blue-eyed officials. Particularly it is a herculean task for Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation who belongs to business community of these bazaars.