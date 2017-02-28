LAHORE: After the Punjab Government announced hosting of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s stance over the decision has spread a wave of anger among the government’s ministers.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Maryam Aurangzeb criticized Imran Khan and said “Bal Thackeray (Imran Khan) of Pakistan should reflect on the best interest of Pakistan before issuing his statements, rather than promoting his vested interest aimed at pushing his personal political agenda.”

Talking to media, she said the decision to hold the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Pakistan has been taken after detailed deliberations and in consultation with all relevant authorities.

Responding to recent statements issued by Imran Khan, she added that instead of criticizing Punjab government and PSL for the sake of criticism, he should have been more forthcoming with resources and support from Khyber Pakhutnkwa (KP).

“Through his carelessness and selfish approach to matters of national importance, Imran Khan has yet again disappointed the nation and strengthened our enemies,” she said. She demanded that he should retract his statement.

She further said that the whole nation is celebrating the decision that demanded courage and resilience on part of the government as well as masses.