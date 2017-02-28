KASUR: Judges boycotted court proceedings against the rude behaviour of a lawyer here the other day.

According to the court sources, Advocate Haider Yousuf used foul language and ransacked the court room when Civil Judge Mubashar Awan dismissed a case the lawyer was pursuing. Responding to the incident, all the judges at the civil court condemned the lawyer's behaviour and boycotted the court proceedings.

Traders deprived of cash, valuables

SADIQABAD: A trader was deprived of cash and other valuables here the other day.

According to police, Shamsullah, a resident of Mahi Chowk locality, was on the way to Sadiqabad to deposit money in the bank. As he reached near Chidhar Chowk, four unidentified robbers kidnapped him in a car at gunpoint. The robbers in the car snatched Rs0.6 million and a cellphone from Shamsullah while their accomplices took away his motorcycle. The accused dropped the trader on Switra Chowk and fled away. The Bhong Police registered a case and started investigation.

125 patients treated at free

medical camp: A total of 125 patients were examined at a free medical camp held here at Shahzeb Colony by the Al-Rehman Welfare Foundation (AWF). According to AWF information secretary Abdul Majid Sukhera, the patients were also provided free medicines at the camp. He said that the AWF is adherent to the slogan of "serving humanity is the great virtue," adding the foundation will continue serving dwellers of the area.–

Girl students forced to shift furniture

GUJRANWALA: Girl students of a Govt High School were allegedly forced to shift furniture of a private school after school time, causing great mental stress and anxiety among parents on Monday.

Some parents informed the media that the administration of Govt Girls High School Ladhewala Warriach forced the girl students to shift furniture of a private school after school hours.

They alleged that the girl students could not reach homes in time which caused great anxiety among the parents. Parents and citizens condemned attitude of the school administration and demanded stern action against those responsible for the episode.