ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan alluding him to extremist Hindu leader Bal Thackeray.

“Bal Thackeray of Pakistan should reflect on the best interest of Pakistan before issuing statements, rather than promoting his vested interest aimed at pushing his personal political agenda,” she told the media.

Speaking to various news channels, she said the decision to hold the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Pakistan has been taken after detailed deliberations and in consultation with all relevant authorities.

Responding to recent statements issued by Imran Khan, she added that instead of criticising Punjab government and PSL for the sake of criticism, he should have been more forthcoming with resources and support from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Through his carelessness and selfish approach to matters of national importance, Imran Khan has yet again disappointed the nation and strengthened our enemies.” She demanded that he should retract his statement.

The minister further said that the whole nation is celebrating the decision that demanded courage and resilience on part of the government as well as masses. She said the decision of hosting the PSL final in Lahore is the manifestation of successful operations conducted against the terrorists.

Commenting on another political rival, Bilawal Bhutto, she said that Bilawal should channelise the patriotic leadership inherited by him from Muhtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto rather than trying to use the politics of influencing and pressurising the Supreme Court through his statements.

She further stated that the Supreme Court of Pakistan is an honorable institution committed to dispensing their verdict based on principles of jurisprudence and rule of law and not on adolescent political rhetoric.

