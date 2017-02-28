Military courts will be given extension for two years instead of three, reported Waqt News.

According to reports, the decision was taken during the 8th parliamentary committee meeting.

“Military courts will be given extension for two more years,” said APML Chairman Sheikh Rasheed.

“The formal announcement will be made in a press conference today,” he added.

The meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, was preceded by several meetings over the same issue. But due to opposition from political parties, especially from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a unanimous decision had not been taken.

It may also be noted that PPP has called an All Parties Conference (APC) regarding military courts issue on March 4.