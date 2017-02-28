SHEIKHUPURA: The students should be conscious of the problems the country is grappling with and must put all their energies to acquire education to brighten the future of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain stated while addressing prize distribution ceremony held at Government Postgraduate Collage here the other day.

He said that the government is making tremendous efforts for uplift of the education sector in the country. He informed that the government has increased funds for higher education from Rs20 billion to Rs1 trillion to provide equal quality educational facilities to students across the country. “Besides, Rs1 trillion has been earmarked separately to send students abroad for pursuing education in foreign universities,” he claimed.

Talking about the Raddul Fasaad Operation, he said that the operation will prove to be the final phase of strike against terrorism, adding with the completion of the operation, all hideouts of terrorists will be eliminated.

Throwing light on the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the country, he said that the mega project will bring about prosperity not only in Pakistan but in the entire region. “Those bent on foiling the project could never be succeeded in their nefarious intentions,” he pledged.–

Teenager burnt during exorcism

GUJRANWALA: A self-proclaimed female spiritual-healer burnt a teenager in an attempt to exorcise him through burning coals here in Khiali area on Monday.

According to the police, 15-year-old Nasir, son of Karamat Hussain, was suffering from some ailment since long. On Monday his father brought him to the female spiritual-healer Sameen for cure. She placed the youth at burning coals to exorcise him for removing the evil spirits from him. But Nasir sustained critical burns and was rushed to DHQ hospital. The Khiali Police have arrested the self-proclaimed spiritual healer and started investigation.

MAN GUNNED DOWN

A man was gunned down over old enmity here at Botala Sharm Singh in Saddr Police limits.

According to police, Arsalan, 24, was on the way back home when his rivals opened fire on him. Resultantly, he got bullet injuries and was rushed to DHQ hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Saddr Police have registered a case and started investigation.