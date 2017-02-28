MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar yesterday said that the entire nation has pinned its hopes on Aiwan-e-Adal in Islamabad and the people expect a verdict that clear the country of corrupt elements from politics and all other walks of life.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he said that the Panama case is being heard by the court on daily basis and the nation hopes that its decision would block the way of looters, plunderers and the corrupt at all levels for good. He said that the judiciary is the last ray of hope for the nation and the current case was also a tough test for this institution.

He said that besides Operation Zarb-e-Azb another operation Raddul Fasad has also been launched. “The prevailing situation is the outcome of ill-advised policies of former dictator Musharraf and the inability of current political leadership to take brave and timely decision,” he maintained. He said that Pakistanis want to get rid of menace of terrorism and entire nation stands behind the army. He suggested to the concerned authorities to make the National Action Plan decisive and successful by utilising all resources intelligently. He pointed out that some institutions went beyond their mandate which created a strong negative reaction in terms of a new wave of terrorism. “The political and military leadership should take notice of this serious issue and hold those accountable, who are misusing their power,” he added. He demanded the government to present the balance sheet of all ongoing operations and national action plan before the nation after every three months. “The government should keep the assemblies aware of progress in operation and take the nation into confidence,” he added.

He demanded the government to conduct census in a transparent way and then take steps for new administrative division on provincial level on the basis of new census. He called for restoration of Bahawalpur province and create of Multan province. He asked the Chief Minister to ensure recruitments against small cadre posts on merit, claiming that all the posts at lower level were distributed among parliamentarians which created sense of deprivation among poor sections of society.