Pakistan National Airlines, the national carrier of Pakistan has announced an increased number of domestic flights between Karachi and Islamabad. The flights operate every three hours on the timings starting from 7 AM to 10 PM.

The three hour interval allows convenient connections between the two cities, making it possible for the passengers to travel back and forth.

The airlines built on its strong track record for maximizing passenger convenience by successfully initiating such efforts as an airline that cares. Pakistan International airlines, thus successfully diversified its customer base in 2017, achieving notable growth in customer satisfaction and numbers.

To help maintain its reputation as one of the top national airlines, Pakistan International airlines intends to further invest in growing and developing in all aspects related to passenger care, comfort and safety; a key priority for 2017.

Karachi and Islamabad are the two major cities of Pakistan, being business hubs and centers of various important activities. The availability of frequent flights throughout the day makes it easy to promptly travel for both professional and personal purposes. The convenient timings allow for cost savings that would otherwise be required for stay in another city.

Pakistan International Airlines has clear execution plans to increase the number of destinations it flies to still further and to accelerate its growth.