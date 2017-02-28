LAHORE: The Punjab Police has successfully identified 2279 suspects through Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s Hotel Eye application, since its formal launch in January 2016.

According to press release by PITB, in 2016, the Hotel Eye identified 1476 persons, among them 1072 with criminal record, eleven (11) 4th scheduler and 393 nominated in different FIRs. During the first two months of 2017, the Punjab Police identified 803 persons with police record, among them 512 havingcriminal record, eight (8) 4thscheduler and 283 nominated in FIRs.

This system is being used across Punjab in around 1650 hotels. To-date, 650,000 plus check-ins have been logged in the database.

Hotel Eye is a web based system built by PITB for Punjab Police to log the check-in and checkout in hotels along with personal details of visitors.

It was rolled out in phases i.e. pilot was launched on experimental basis in Lahore in Jan 2015 live, while upgraded application was formally launched on Jan 1 2016 and extended throughout the Punjab province.

Hotel Eye assists police in tracking activities of hotels and helps for the security of their visitorsand also helps the police to organize their data and search any check in details from the data base.