ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday lauded China’s diplomatic and material support towards Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

PM in a meeting with China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Yesui Zhang here at the PM House, expressed his gratitude to the leadership and brotherly relations with China, which, he said, were getting stronger every day.

He also thanked the Chinese government for their continuous support on Nuclear Suppliers Group and the UNSC 1267 Committee, a PM’s office statement issued here said.